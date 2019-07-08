Resilience Pathway: Here's what the 'Keep relationships going' paving stone means

Have your say

It’s week four of the Resilience Pathway, have you had chance to see the pathway yet?

The move this week is to Keep relationships going.

Why is this important?

This move highlights the importance of keeping relationships going that are good for us and our wellbeing.

Keeping positive relationships going helps us to feel a sense of belonging.

Any relationship has its ups and downs, they are a bit like plants, they need looking after to grow, but if the person makes you feel good about yourself and helps you out when you’re down then it’s so worth it.

Young People representative, Laura Zakubinska, has given her advice.

She said: “If you haven’t spoken to a friend for a while, you could send them a message and arrange to meet up.

“It’s important to find time for those who have a positive impact on our lives.”

Represented through 42 paving stones leading from Dickson Road to the Promenade, the stones represent the 42 moves of our Resilience Framework, 42 steps designed to build resilience.

The moves are split into five key areas of Basic, Belonging, Learning, Coping and Core Self.

Find out what the young people have been up to this week by visiting the blog and discover more about our advice for Keep relationships going.

Head to www.resiliencepathway.co.uk or find us on social @HSBlackpool.

The Resilience Framework was developed by Professor Angie Hart and her colleagues at Boingboing, to find out more why not visit www.boingboing.org.uk.