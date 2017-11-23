Residents vow care plan battle goes on

A group of residents have vowed to fight on after plans to transform a £1.5m St Annes house into a care home for young people were granted.

A childcare provider has applied for the change of use for the building at Inner Promenade using a certificate of lawfulness, which is used for proposals which do not require planning permission.

It means Fylde Council is not required to seek local residents’ views before making a final decision on the plans.

Around 80 nearby residents attended a public meeting to raise concerns but now, after consideration by Fylde planning officials, the plan has been granted.

Residents’ spokesman Peter Wood said: “We have drafted a letter outlining our intention to fight this.”

Andrew Stell, Fylde Council’s planning development manager, said: “The proposed use of the property as a home for four young persons in receipt of care with no more than two carers resident overnight does not constitute a material change of use and so does not require planning permission.”