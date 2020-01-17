Residents voice opinions on 300 Wyre homes plans

Plans for hundreds of homes in the Fylde coast countryside been put in the spotlight at a public consultation.

Farmland between Poulton and Carleton could have 630 homes built on it as part of four major house-building schemes – but only three form part of the Wyre Council’s masterplan for the area.

Local resident Graham Shaw talking to Adam Galleymore from Story Homes at the consultation event

While the authority is considering bids from Story Homes for up to 187 homes, Baxter Homes for 35 homes, and Applethwaite Ltd for 42 retirement bungalows, it is also looking at Blackpool’s application for a further 330 homes it had not planned for.

Residents and other interested parties were given the chance to have their say at St Martin and St Hilda’s Church all, in Carleton on Friday and the constulation period has been extended until next Friday, January 24.

Neighbours have been rallying against the move, which some claim will destroy Carleton’s identity while crippling the roads and local services. All four bids have received objections.

One resident said: “Carleton is its own village and is currently separated from Poulton by the current greenbelt land. This will disappear under this application, along with the significant wildlife currently occupying these fields.”

Wyre’s local plan, which earmarks land suitable for new homes, said Blackpool Road could cope with 300 homes, though it doesn’t include the parcel of land Blackpool Council wants to build on, and that could offer hope for those opposed to the idea.

Coun Michael Vincent, Wyre's planning chief, said Wyre wasn’t told Blackpool had applied for Government funding to build infrastructure to unlock three parcels of land it owns, including off Blackpool Road near the crematorium, until it announced it was successful in 2018, which he described as a “discourtesy”.

And although he said residents were “reluctantly on board” with the homes outlined in the masterplan, he said: “To then say, ‘Oh, and by the way, there’s another 300 houses’, would be a bit much.

“I don’t think people would support that. I have not found anybody who thinks it would be a good idea. I have not found anybody who thinks the infrastructure could cope with it.

“I have already asked for it to be called into committee. It won’t be dealt with by planners, it will be dealt with by the planning committee. And I will be making my displeasure known at that committee.

“They don’t seem to care what we think, but obviously the residents do. Our residents do have a voice and Blackpool Council can’t just essentially dump another 330 houses on our doorstep for financial gain, which ultimately is what this is, and not be held accountable for what they are trying to do.

“We will be making that displeasure very clear at the planning committee.”

But a Blackpool Council spokesman said: "A decision on the planning application will be made by Wyre Council's planning committee and through the consultations they undertake, opportunity exists for anyone to make representations on the application."