Residents urged to check outbuildings and garages as concern grows for missing Blackpool man
Concern is growing for a missing Blackpool man’s welfare, prompting police to launch a public appeal for information.
Keith Barr was last seen in the Clifton Drive North area at around 10.30am on Monday, March 13.
He is described as 5ft 2ins tall, of medium build, with short, frizzy, grey hair.
He was last seen wearing a red anorak with black shoulder panels, blue trainers.
Keith regularly attends the Air Balloon pub on Squires Gate Lane and also uses the number 11 bus (Lytham to Blackpool Town Centre).
Police said they are “really concerned for his welfare” and urging anyone with information about his whereabouts to come forward.
“Please can we also request any residents in the South Shore area to check any outbuildings/garages they have,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.
If you have any information that could help officers find Keith, call 101 quoting log number 856 of March 13.