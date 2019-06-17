Residents on a Blackpool street say enough is enough after years of fly-tipping

Residents on a Blackpool street have said enough is enough after suffering years of fly-tipping.

Piles of rubbish mounting in an alleyway off Glenwood Street have repeatedly been reported amid growing frustration.

Mark Merriman is fed up of fly-tipping on and around Glenwood Street in Blackpool

And within days of being cleared, fed-up residents say the problem returns as enforcement officers have so far failed to identify the culprits.

Mark Merriman, 42, is one of the street’s residents and has lived there for two years but believes the problem has been going on for even longer.

The locksmith said: “It has been like this since I moved in and nothing has ever seemed to have got done.

“One of my neighbours has been here for about four or five years and reckons it has been like this for the same duration.

Some of the fly-tipped rubbish

“You can only take enough rubbish and frankly we don’t want this on our doorstep anymore.”

Mark said Blackpool Council has “failed” to do anything about the constant rubbish.

He said: “I have reported the problem nearly every single week to Blackpool Council but it has fallen on deaf ears.

“The bins are collected every week on a Wednesday and then day-by-day the rubbish starts to build up again.

The mess on Glenwood Street

“The amount and the state of the rubbish is absolutely disgusting. There is stuff like used nappies, food waste and lots of packaging like yogurt pots and food tins.

“Someone like a child could really injure themselves if they trip and land on some of the rubbish.

“When its a warm day, like the heatwave last year, the smell can be horrendous and there are flies absolutely everywhere.

“You can’t open your windows at all and especially when it’s hot weather it’s really unbearable.”

In response to Mark’s claims, Coun Gillian Campbell, deputy leader of the council, said: “We did receive reports about rubbish in Glenwood Street and our team took action by removing it and also checking to see if there was any item that could help identify who had left it.

“Unfortunately, we couldn’t find anything to help us.

“We all want to live in a clean and tidy town and fly-tipping is illegal. Where possible we do fine and prosecute people who are caught. Such activity is not acceptable and will not be tolerated.

“To help reduce the amount of rubbish on our streets we can help people get rid of unwanted items through our bulky items collection service.

“The goods that we pick up such as furniture can also often be recycled and given to local people who need support.

“Another popular option is to drop items into the Rover mobile recycling unit which stops off at various locations throughout the town and surrounding areas.

“So that we can all enjoy a safe and tidier community I would urge people to keep their eyes and ears open and report any suspected fly-tipping to us on-line on the council’s website.”

Despite Coun Campbell saying the rubbish was removed, Mark said it’s simply not enough and the rubbish is back again.

He said: “They might have been round but once is not a deterrent. I know that one of my neighbours found a letter among the rubbish that had an address on it.

“The rubbish has started to pile up again and I reckon there will be some letters in that lot now.

“I have put some cameras on my property and I am hoping I will start to be able catch some of these people dumping the rubbish.”

What does the council say?

Blackpool Council says dumping rubbish, or fly-tipping is illegal, dangerous and can damaged the appearance of the resort.

It says fly-tipping is a problem because it ‘attracts vermin, damages the environment and discourages communities from taking pride in their area.

It also said the rubbish is a health hazard and unsightly.

A spokesman for the council said: “Where appropriate we will investigate fly-tipping offences to take enforcement action against those responsible. A successful prosecution can result in a fine of up to £50,000 and/or six months imprisonment.

“Fly-tippers cost all council tax payers when the council has to remove the fly-tipped waste. On average it costs us more than £300,000 per year to deal with.”

However, the council is not responsible for rubbish dumped on private land or unadopted roads and alleyways.

This is the responsibility of the landowner.