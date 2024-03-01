Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The stench is suspected to be emanating from the town's wastewater treatment works, on Jameson Road.

Residents have spoken out about the smell on local social media sites, in both Fleetwood and neighbouring Thornton.

One message urged as many people to complain as possible amidst fears that there could be consequences to health.

Another stated: "If you’re smelling rotten onions or rotten eggs, please call the environmental number below and tell what you smell, it's disgusting."

The wastewater works, overseen by United Utilities (UU), has continued to be a controversial presence in the town ever since it first opened 30 years ago, in the mid-1990s.

There have been intermittant complaints about the smell from that point onwards.

In June last year, repair works were needed at the treatment works after a damaged pipe led to untreated sewage, mixed with rainwater, being pumped into the sea.

It meant people were warned not to swim in the sea off the whole of the Fylde coast.

Blackpool Council were among thse concerned over the issue. UU reassured the local community at the time that it was continuing to work around the clock to fix the issue, which was a "one-off" incident.

In October last year there was a "poo protest" on Fleetwood beach amidst concerns that untreated sewage was being pumped into the sea and that it happened more than once.

In regard to the latest issue, UU has been approached for a comment.