Residents evacuated as dozens of firefighters tackle blaze in central Blackpool

Residents were evacuated as dozens of firefighters were called to tackle a blaze at an empty hotel in Lonsdale Road, central Blackpool, overnight.

People were taken from the buildings either side of the "disused" 10-bedroom guest house as crews worked for several hours to put out the flames, officials said.

The building has a number of floors and was pictured covered in scaffolding.

Six fire engines - two from Forest Gate near Stanley Park, one from South Shore, one from Bispham, one from Wesham, and one from St Annes - plus an aerial ladder platform from Morecambe, were called out at 5.24pm yesterday.

Firefighters wearing breathing masks used water jets to extinguish the flames, which was on the top floor or in the roof space, a spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said.

The last ones left at around 6am today, more than 12 hours later, after remaining at the scene to dampen down.

Nobody was hurt, but the building's roof has been badly damaged.

An investigation has been launched to determine a cause.

