People had to be evacuated from their homes after fire broke out in a storage building outside Tesco Express.

Two fire engines from St Annes and Lytham were called to Tesco Express on Kilnhouse Lane, St Annes, at around 10.30am.

A fire had broke out in a storage building behind the property.

People living in nearby flats were evacuated while firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus used two hose reels and a ventilation unit to extinguish the flames.

No injuries were reported.