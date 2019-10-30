Rescue horse Frodo runs free in new home at last

A rescue horse with a rags-to-riches story has finally earned his happy ending, as he takes his first steps out of rehab and into a loving new home.

When Frodo was found as a foal, collapsed and freezing on a pile of mouldy hay, vets feared he would not last the night.

Frodo the rescue horse. Picture by World Horse Welfare Penny Farm

But thanks to the tireless love and care he received at World Horse Welfare Penny Farm, on Preston New Road, Peel, he made a full recovery, and went on the be crowned crowned Rescue Pony Champion at national show, Equifest, last year.

He took part in the ridden coloured horse class at the Royal Windsor Show in May, where his incredible story was brought to life in a sculpture by acclaimed artist Judy Boyt.

He met Princess Anne at the show, and appeared on Countryfile Live.

Now the lucky stallion is running wild and free in a new home in Cheshire, with a cosy barn to sleep in and as many carrots as he wants.

Frodo the rescue horse when he was first found. Picture by World Horse Welfare Penny Farm

Zoe Clifford, visitor officer at World Horse Welfare Penny Farm, said: “Obviously what we do here is rehabilitate and rehome, but then you get special cases like Frodo who has been here a long time.

“He has become a firm favourite with staff and visitors, but ultimately he needs to progress in his show career and he can only do that in a one-to-one home. We’re sad to see him go but happy he is with the right family. And without rehoming, we couldn’t free up more spaces to help other ponies in need.

“Hopefully he’ll carry on flying the flag for the charity for a long time.”