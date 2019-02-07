Reports of man 'lunging' at Blackpool school pupils being investigated

Reports of a man 'lunging' at Blackpool school children on two separate occasions is being investigated by police.

The man is alleged to have approached two boys, who are pupils at Bispham Endowed C of E Primary School.

Bispham Endowed

It is believed the incidents happened yesterday at 8.30am and this morning. Police are not treating it as attempted abduction and are working to establish the facts.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: "We responded to reports at 9.25am this morning when two pupils at Bispham Endowed have disclosed that a man has apparently lunged at them. The incidents are alleged to have happened at the junction of Ashfield Road and Bristol Avenue as well as Bispham Community Centre."

"We are responding to the reports given to us and our enquiries are ongoing. We are not treating it as an attempted abduction."

More to follow.