Reports: Large fire at Bispham tip

Four fire engines are dealing with the scene of a suspected arson at Bispham tip tonight.

Residents have complained of thick smoke and several fire engines were seen heading to the scene at Bristol Avenue at around 10.30pm this evening.

Joe Green posted: "Looks like a container in the tip they have it under control from what I can see but keep your windows closed as it stinks."

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said several skips had been set alight.

He said four fire engines were at the scene and police had been notified of a suspected arson. They said there had been no casualties.