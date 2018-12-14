Replacement buses to return to Blackpool to Preston rail route.

Long-suffering Lancashire rail users have been warned to expect more disruption in the New Year.

And once it again it will affect passengers wanting to travel between Preston and Blackpool.

Due to drainage improvement works, buses will replace Northern trains on Sundays from January 6 to February 17.

The announcement comes as Lancashire’s rail network was starting to recover after a year of disruption and strike action.

Bosses from the Great North Rail Project have been delivering the news to residents affected this week.

Passengers are advised to plan ahead and to check before travelling at www.nationalrail.co.uk.

The work is being completed as part of the multi-billion pound Great North Rail Project.

Network Rail engineers will be completing two major drainage upgrades in the Poulton-le-Fylde and Kirkham & Wesham station areas, which will help to make the railway more reliable.

Work will also be carried out to fit exterior cladding panels on Kirkham & Wesham station’s two new lifts. The lifts and a new footbridge were installed earlier this year as part of the station’s transformation and have provided easier access to trains for passengers.

Lawrence Cheung of Network Rail, said: “We are working closely with Northern to minimise the disruption to passengers and raise awareness of these changes to Sunday train services between Preston and Blackpool.

“The upgrade and wider investment will result in a better and more reliable railway that will serve passengers for many decades to come, and help boost the economy across the north of England.”

Chris Jackson, regional director at Northern, said: “I’m sure our customers will be frustrated with more engineering work, but I’d like to thank them for their patience.”