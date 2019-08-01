Repairs to go ahead on cracked Blackpool Promenade

Cracks in part of Blackpool Promenade are to be repaired following a long-running legal dispute.

Part of the seafront near Manchester Square has been barriered off for several years due to defects in the sea defences.

Cracks in the Promenade near Manchester Square

But Blackpool Council has now won a battle with the contractor for repairs to be carried out at no cost to the local authority.

A Blackpool Council spokesperson said: “When the new sea defences were constructed along the Central Promenade an area of weaknesses was identified that needed to be rectified.

“While the lengthy legal process has been ongoing the area has been fenced off. This has now reached a conclusion, the area will redesigned and replaced at no cost to the council.”

Birse Coastal was awarded the contract to build sea defences between South Pier and North Pier with work beginning in 2007 and the first of the new headlands opening in 2008.

The sea defences cost £76m to construct, with the total scheme including surface work to the six headlands adding up to £100m.

The four year programme saw the rebuilding of 3.2km of promenade.