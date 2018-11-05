Remembering Poulton's fallen with poppies

A poppy project started by eight Poulton women to commemorate the First World War has been unveiled .

More than 4,000 poppies have been knitted for the project, set up by the Knit and Natter group at St Chad’s Church, and it has been unveiled at St Chad’s Church war memorial.

Some of the Knit and Natter ladies with local schoolchildren.

Mary Kay, one of the Knitters and Natters women, said the response to the project has been amazing.

She said: “There are eight of us in the club but we have had poppies sent to us from all around the country.

“We have even had a few sent to us from Spain. Overall we had 4,000 knitted poppies and for a small town I think that is a great response.”

When Mary saw the display for the first time she said she was ‘blown away’ by it.

The service took place on Friday.

She said: “It’s quite splendid to see all of them. Everyone has enjoyed themselves throughout this project and it has been such a worthy cause.”

Poulton councillor, Alf Clempson, who is Lancashire County Council’s Armed Forces and Veteran champion, said it was a “great and important” event to honour and thanked everyone who knitted a poppy.

He added: “The whole town has come together on this project and it is brilliant to honour the 44 fallen Poulton soldiers who died in the First World War.”

The centre of the wreath represents the 44 soldiers from Poulton who died in the First World War. It has six ‘swags’ which trail from the wreath and represent the major conflicts since the First World War.

People came to pay their respects.