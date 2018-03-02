Relive music of starman Bowie

Absolute Bowie brings its brand new stage show 50 Years of Bowie to Lowther Pavilion tomorrow.

David Bowie’s evolving image has mesmerised fans since the early 70s and for the first time ever Absolute Bowie will take audiences on a trip that presents all his best-loved personas in all their glory.

Performed by a world class five-piece band, this brand new and unique concert features three sets and more costume changes than any other show. A true extravaganza of the wonder that is Bowie’s work. All of the starman’s greatest hits will be there. Call the box office: (01253) 794221.