Registration service has new Fylde home

Fylde residents can again register births, deaths and marriages with Lancashire County Council locally.

A registration officer is now based in the adult social services office building on Hastings Place, Lytham four days a week.

The arrangement has been put in place following the temporary closure of St Annes Library for vital maintenance.

That housed the registration facilities for Fylde after the closure of its previous base, Lytham Library.

County Coun Peter Buckley, Lancashire County Council’s cabinet member for community and cultural services, said: “When St Annes library was unexpectedly closed, the nearest place for residents living in Fylde to access the registration service was Preston.

“We fully appreciated that this could be difficult and inconvenient for some people.

“As a solution to this, we have been looking for an alternative location in Fylde, and the available space in the Adult Social Services office on Hastings Place is ideal.”

The social services office is among a number of options being considered by county councillors as a potential new home for Lytham’s library services. which was closed at its long-time home in Clifton Street under a wave of budget cuts by the previous Labour regime at County Hall.

The Lancashire registration service, based at Bow Lane in Preston along with offices across the county, records all the births and deaths in the county and performs over 3,800 marriages each year.

The new Lytham office is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9.30am to 12.30pm and 1.30pm to 4.30pm and from 9.30am to noon on Thursdays, but anyone wishing to register a birth, marriage or death should call 0300 123 6705 in advance to make an appointment.