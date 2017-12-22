Registering  births is easier now

More than 600 babies have had their births registered at children’s centres in Blackpool since the new service was launched eight months ago.

The service, introduced at Talbot and Brunswick Children’s Centre and Grange Park Children’s Centre by Blackpool Better Start, has now been made permanent.

Of those families which have used it, 84 per cent have then gone on to use the children’s centre to attend groups, activities and services.

There has also been a 30 per cent increase in the number of dads attending sessions.

Merle Davies, director at the Centre for Early Child Development, said: “This facility is not just about offering the community a convenient and friendly service, it also provides a great opportunity for professionals to connect and engage with families early on.

“The first six weeks of a baby’s life can be very disorientating, and parents needs as much support as possible during this time.

“By offering the registration service at children’s centres, parents are welcomed into a supportive environment immediately, and any issues can be addressed quickly.

“The centres are convenient, friendly and welcoming which is exactly what new parents need to feel as ease.

“We feel that by taking this service into the community, we are helping children and their families fulfil their potential.”

In feedback collected as part of the pilot scheme, parents have described the service as ‘very friendly and welcoming’, and ‘in a convenient location’.

As a thank you, Grange Park Children’s Centre registrar Dawn Titherington, received a bouquet from Rachel Cook and baby Sienna Miller.

Blackpool Better Start is working with families living in the poorest areas of Blackpool to help improve outcomes for pre-school children.