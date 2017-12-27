Reformed Satanist to preach in Preston church

A Preston church is telling worshippers to “expect the unexpected” when reformed Satanist Rob Radosti preaches there next month.

The American evangelist is promising “signs, wonders and miracles” during a “power-packed Sunday morning” at Bethel Church in Delaware Street off New Hall Lane on January 21.



“When Rob goes places the glory of God shows up and people get healed,” said Rev Mark Bimson.“He is into healing. He will be laying on hands. We are all very excited he’s coming to visit us.”



Rob has just visited the Holy Land. His tour also takes him to Ireland, England, Scotland, Poland, the Netherlands and Iceland, as well as venues around the US.



His publicity poster urges people to “come and hear his remarkable story of transformation from Satan worship and the occult, alcoholism and suicide to travelling to over 40 nations preaching the gospel of Jesus Christ.”



The Revival Not Religion Tour is billed as “Let’s Make Jesus Famous,” and Rev Bimson said: “I think it’s going to be awesome. We have been following his progress for a while and we were asked if we wanted to host him in our church.



“We naturally said ‘yes.’ And I can tell people to expect the unexpected. Rob says he is coming here to drop a glory bomb.

There was one instance where a woman in the US had some metal in her body from an accident years before and after he had seen her she went for an x-ray and the metal had gone. That’s just one case - there are others.”



Rob’s publicity says he was “delivered from the occult and is now a highly influential public speaker who preaches the gospel of grace with power.”