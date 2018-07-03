Record turnout in Lytham for Taps Charity Bike Ride

Sizzling temperatures proved no obstacle to the hardy participants in the 19th annual Taps Charity Bike Ride as it attracted a record entry of 127.

The event which began and ended at the Taps pub in Henry Street, Lytham raised more than £5,000, which will be split between the Rosemere Cancer Foundation and various local causes.

Long-time organiser Edward Cook said: “Temperatures reached 27 degrees but it was wonderful to see so many people turn out to support the ride.”

Over the years, the event has raised more than £100,000 for charity.

Cyclists have a choice of course, covering either 30 or 15 miles around the country lanes of the Fylde.

After the ride was over, it was back to The Taps for food and drinks followed by prize-giving.

Taps landlord Steve Norris added: “It’s a wonderful community event of which we are very proud. It is always great to see so many people taking part and really enjoying themselves for a good cause.”