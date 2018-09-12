Record clean planned across the Fylde beaches

The Marine Conservation Society (MCS) expects record numbers across the UK and a number of events are planned on the Fylde Coast.

The Fylde LOVEmyBEACH organisation will be holding its regular clean up this weekend and there will be clean up organised with the Sea Life Centre in Blackpool on Saturday at the RNLI station from 10am.

Emma Whitlock, officer for Fylde LOVEmyBEACH, said interest in beach cleaning has been growing recently.

She said: “We have been working in partnership with the Sea Life Centre to organise these beach clean events once a month and they have been quite succesful.

“Overall we have had a peak interest recently with people wanting to volunteer at our clean up events.

“We have also recently launched a new group in Bispham who will be meeting the first Monday of every month.”

A spokesman for MCS said: “Last year, by this time, a couple of thousand volunteers had registered, but our final figures were just short of 7,000.

“Since then, we’ve seen the BBC’s Blue Planet II effect, so that more and more people have been keen to clean beaches at our many events throughout the year.

“We hope it’ll make this year’s Great British Beach Clean the biggest, by volunteer number, ever.”

Another group meeting at the weekend is the Rossall Beach Residents and Community Group, who will be doing their Great British clean up on Sunday from 1.30pm on Cleveleys beach.