Recipe: Weight Watchers' guilt-free toad in the hole

Watching your calories? You don’t have to give up on scrummy food – as this recipe from WW (formerly known as Weight Watchers) shows. A favourite with kids and adults alike, this classic dish is sure to take you back to your childhood. Try serving it with steamed cabbage and tasty mustard gravy. Prep time is 10 minutes and cook time 45 minutes. You get 10 WW SmartPoints value per serving

INGREDIENTS

8 reduced-fat pork sausages

125g plain flour

2 eggs

200ml skimmed milk

2 tablespoons sunflower oil

300g shallots, halved, if large

6 fresh sage leaves

320g Savoy cabbage, leaves separated, trimmed and roughly chopped

For the gravy

2 tablespoons gravy granules

1 teaspoon wholegrain mustard

Cook’s tip: You could serve this with 125g boiled new potatoes per person, for an extra three SmartPoints per serving.

METHOD

Heat the grill to medium-high and cook the sausages for 15 minutes, turning occasionally until cooked through.

In a mixing bowl, whisk together the flour, eggs and milk, then season to taste and set aside in the fridge until needed.

Preheat the oven to 200°C, fan 180°C, gas mark 6. Put 1⁄2 tablespoon of the oil into a large, non-stick frying pan and set over a medium heat. Add the shallots and cook for 10 minutes until softened and golden.

Put the remaining oil into a 2-litre baking dish and put in the oven for 3-4 minutes until the oil is very hot. Remove from the oven and pour in the batter, then top with the sausages, shallots and sage, return to the oven and bake for 25-30 minutes until golden and risen.

Meanwhile, cook the cabbage in a pan of boiling water for 3-5 minutes, or until tender, then drain.

To make the gravy, whisk the granules into 200ml boiling water until smooth and thickened. Stir in the mustard. Serve the toad in the hole with the cabbage and gravy on the side.