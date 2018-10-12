Recipe: Fleetwood Hake

Have your say

Make the most of some of the best locally sourced ingredients, with delicious Fleetwood hake, courtesy of the Walled Garden, at Barton Grange. When served with linguini it is filling and hearty enough for an autumn supper, or a dinner party with friends.

INGREDIENTS

Beetroot veloute

50g fresh heritage beetroot (finely grated)

100ml dry white wine

1 shallot (finely chopped)

1 clove garlic (crushed)

1 sprig thyme

1 star anise

1 bay leaf

100ml double cream

½ lemon

Salt & pepper

METHOD

Add the white wine, lemon juice, shallot, garlic, bay leaf, thyme and star anise to a medium sized pan.

Bring to the boil and reduce by half, add the cream, and reduce by half again.

Remove from the heat and allow to cool for 10 minutes. Add the beetroot and stir. Leave the sauce for a further 10 minutes then pass through a fine sieve.

Bring the sauce back to the simmer and serve when the rest of the ingredients are on the plate.

Linguini

Linguini – 50 grams per person (dry weight)

100g oyster mushrooms (sliced)

1 shallot (finely chopped)

1 clove garlic (finely chopped)

50ml dry white wine

50ml double cream

25g butter

Salt & pepper

METHOD

Start cooking the pasta as soon as you start cooking the fish, so that both are ready at the same time.

Place the linguini into a pan of salted, boiling water and cook for 8-10 minutes.

Melt the butter in a medium sized saucepan, add the mushrooms, shallots and garlic and cook for two minutes.

Add the white wine and reduce by half. Add the cream and reduce by half again.

Drain pasta when cooked, add to the sauce, taste and season and serve straight away.

Hake

4 x 200g hake fillet potions, bone and scale free – it’s probably best to get this from your local fishmonger

50ml olive oil

Salt & pepper

½ lemon (squeezed)

METHOD

Only start to cook the fish 10 mins before you are ready to serve and at the same time as the pasta.

Pre-heat a non-stick frying pan. Add the oil and place the hake portions, skin-side down, into the pan and fry for three minutes, until the skin is golden brown and crisp.

Turn the fish over and cook for a further two minutes, then turn off the heat.

Leave the hake in the pan for a further three to four minutes to finish cooking.

Baby vegetables

4 yellow heritage carrots

4 orange heritage carrots

4 baby courgettes

4 cherry vine tomatoes

15g butter

15ml olive oil

Salt & pepper

METHOD

Peel, top and tail the carrots, leave a little green on the ends.

Split the courgettes in half.

Place the tomatoes on to a roasting tray. Sprinkle with olive oil and roast for four minutes on 200 degrees c.

Five mins before you are ready to serve the rest of the dish you can start cooking the baby veg.

Add the carrots to a pan of salted, boiling water for four minutes.

Then add the courgettes, cook for a further one minute.

Drain the water. Add the butter, and season with the salt and pepper. Be ready to serve at the same time as the fish, pasta and sauce.

TO SERVE

Place the linguini off-centre of your plate. Put the hake gently on top of the linguini. Dress the rest of the vegetables on the plate and pour over the sauce. Serve.