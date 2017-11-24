Real case of history repeating for this South Shore star

Plans have been revealed by the Pleasure Beach for a new £12m 120 bedroom hotel in South Shore, meaning the Star Inn, on Ocean Boulevard, will be demolished. But it won’t be the first time the bar has been knocked down.

In February 1931, The Gazette reported: “When the old Star Inn, which faces the new Promenade beyond the Pleasure Beach, South Shore, is pulled down, as is proposed, to give place to a large hotel, built on modern lines, there will disappear what is probably the oldest drinking bar in Blackpool.

The new Star Hotel, South Shore, opened in 1932, it was built in front of the old Star Inn. This picture is dated 1954

“The Star Inn is not the oldest licensed house in Blackpool. But it has not been modernised like others, and the old-fashioned long bar in the vault has an especial interest and regarded by the old habitués of the inn with a particular affection.”

The original and ancient Star Inn stood not far away from the heart of the sand dunes, only a few yards from the sea.

South Shore hardly existed, and the inn was difficult to approach, except along the beach or through the sandhills.

Landlord of the inn, just before it disappeared, Fred Oliver told how during the First World War the old inn was used as a dressing station for the Royal Army Medical Corps who had Blackpool as their training headquarters.

The old Star Inn circa 1931

The old inn was knocked down in 1931 and the new Star Inn was built and opened in 1931.

The extension of the prom in the 20s/30s put the Star on the landward side of the new road.