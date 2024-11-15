Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The death of a baby red panda on Bonfire Night which has been linked to firework stress has set off a debate on whether they should be banned outright or made silent.

Edinburgh Zoo's Roxie the red panda died from stress caused by fireworks on Bonfire Night, according to veterinary experts.

Readers have their say on whether fireworks should be banned after baby red panda death. | RZSS

The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) said three-month-old Roxie choked on her own vomit as pyrotechnics were being set off across the city.

Roxie's mother Ginger also died unexpectedly five days earlier, and vets say they cannot rule out this also being linked to firework noise.

The zoo is now joining with animal welfare charities and other campaigners in calling for tighter restrictions on fireworks.

With many shops refusing to sell them such as Sainsbury’s, Co-op, Waitrose and M&S, we asked members of the public do they think they should all be made silent or banned altogether?

Most readers felt that fireworks should not be banned but controlled. | Pexels

While the majority of people felt they should not be banned but rather organised displays only, some thought it was time for them to go out with a bang.

One person claimed fireworks were now much louder than years ago and they should be made silent.

Another agreed saying that ‘you don't need ears to see fireworks, just eyes', while another suggested they should be silent to the backdrop of music.

Another questioned the effects on people with PTSD, the elderly and people with autism and other neurological conditions as well as our beloved pets.

Another added that it was time for an overhaul of laws regarding fireworks in respect of times and dates and that they shouldn’t ‘drag on for 2 weeks’.

Another thought it would be a good idea to have them in designated areas so people can choose to avoid them if they want.

One person simply said ‘Ban them’.