Blackpool is recycling less rubbish than it did three years ago, figures show.

Between April 2017 and March 2018, Blackpool recycled or composted 24,473 tonnes of all waste, 34 per cent of the total, according to the latest Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs figures.

Rates of recycling fall over last three years in Blackpool

That is worse than three years ago, when 38 per cent of the rubbish was recycled.

England recycled 42 per cent of its waste over the last year, in line with three years ago. To improve recycling rates, the Government has announced that every home will have weekly food waste collections and packaging will be more clearly labelled to show if it can go in recycling bins. Coun Martin Tett, the Local Government Association’s environment spokesman, said: “Councils are keen to work with supermarkets and manufacturers so that they can switch to recyclable packaging.”

Blackpool sent 33,056 tonnes of waste to landfills in 2017-18, 46 per cent of the total. The Government wants half of all household waste to be recycled by 2020.