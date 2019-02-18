Raising money for Brian House Children’s Hospice

Have your say

A Thornton man has raised more than £1,000 for Brian House Children’s Hospice by decorating his house in festive lights.

Tim Holloway puts more and more effort into decorating his home with Christmas decorations each year – so much so it has become somewhat of a local landmark.

The 33-year-old has now presented the children’s hospice on Low Moor Road in Bispham with a cheque for £1,008 thanks to donations from members of the public who joined Tim’s switch-on event.

He said: “Back in 2016 I put quite a few lights up outside the house.

“I just did it because I like Christmas.

“The following year I bought more decorations.

“It was brilliant and raised £315 for Brian House.”

But Tim’s fundraising decorations really took off this year.

Tim added: “I put lots more up – it took quite a long time on the ladder in the wind and rain but it was great.

“Around 80 to 100 people turned up to the switch-on event.

“I bought hot dogs and sweets to give people.

“I’ve already stocked up for next year.

“It’s a wonderful, local charity to support.”

Michelle Lonican, community and corporate team leader at Brian House, said: “We are incredibly grateful for the continued support of Tim, and his very colourful festive lights which brightened up his street as well as the faces of everyone who passed.

“Tim has raised a fantastic amount of money, which will really help us to support the area’s most fragile children. A huge thank you to him and everyone involved.”