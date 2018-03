Our archive photographs show some of the Fylde coast’s famous and oldest pubs back in the last century.

How many can you name without reading the captions...?

Foxhall Pub, 'Blackpool Promenade in the early 1920s

The Guides House at Warton, a pub from which a guide would escort parties through a ford at low tide to Hesketh Bank, Near Southport. When Preston Dock developed walls were built in the River Ribble to keep the channel clear of silt, it could then no longer be forded as the cleared channel was too deep, and the detour through Preston became the norm.

Bloomfield Hotel, Bloomfield Road, Blackpool in the 1930s