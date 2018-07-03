Raising a glass to our heroes

Marton Institute in Blackpool hosted an evening of entertainment as part of Veterans Week celebrations.

The free event included entertainment from Emma Louise and her choir, bingo, raffles, a sing-a-long, and a complimentary hotpot.

Judging from the smiling faces of the people who attended the event, it was a great success. Armed Forces Week has been celebrated in Blackpool since 2006, and is now an integral fixture in the resort’s events calendar.

From June 25 to July 1, the resort unites in welcoming serving military personnel, veterans and cadets, with a wide range of activities designed for them and their families, as well as the many thousands of people visiting the resort.

Events held during the week of celebrations included a gala dance at the Blackpool Tower Ballroom in aid of Help for Heroes , a service of dedication at the Fylde Memorial Arboretum and culm inated in Armed Forces Day entertainment and a war memorial service.