Rainbow flag will be flying high over resort for annual Pride celebrations

Celebrity Big Brother winner Courtney Act will be headlining this weekend’s Pride Blackpool celebrations.

The Ru Paul’s Drag Race contestant will top the bill on the main stage on Saturday, with support from resort X Factor auditionees Jenny Ball and Johnny Wright, and harmony band The Jerseys.

A spokesman for Pride Blackpool said: “Courtney was a finalist in Ru Paul’s Drag Race season six in 2013.

“She then went on to compete in season 21 of the UK edition of Celebrity Big Brother in 2018, eventually winning the season.

“Courtney is a global LGBT+ ambassador and we are thrilled and excited to be bringing her to Blackpool this summer.”

The summer celebration will take place in the open air at Princess Parade, in association with Radio Wave, and at the top of Queen Street in association with The Flying Handbag and Kaos bar.

The festival’s organisers took the decision earlier this year, to pull out of hosting the weekend at the Winter Gardens, in protest against the planned appearance of controversial preacher Franklin Graham.

The theme for this year’s Pride weekend is ‘The Year of The Woman’. The annual pride parade will begin at The Sandcastle on June 9 at 11am and will finish at North Pier.

Blackpool Pride spokesman Anthony West said: “It’s great to be bringing Pride back to the community and with the help of Blackpool Council we have been able to do that.

“The 2018 event will be a great opportunity to not only celebrate diversity and acceptance within our home town, but also showcase the amazing talent and services we have in Blackpool.”