Rain couldn't dampen volunteer group's enthusiasm to keep St Annes looking its best

A community-conscious group didn't allow heavy rain to dampen their determination to ensure St Annes looks it very best.

An autumn clean-up of the town centre organised by the St Annes Enterprise Partnership (STEP) went ahead as planned despite the dreadful weather - and STEP chairman Colin Ballard was full of praise for their efforts.

"It was a very productive session, despite the conditions and it showed what a caring spirit there is in St Annes," said Colin.

"It is important the town looks its very best and this was a follow-up to a very successful spring clean up earlier in the year.

"We never imagined the weather would be quite so bad but we decided it would still go ahead, we had a good turnout and all credit to everyone for their efforts.

"There was a great atmosphere and the group included one man who saw us doing the spring clean shortly after he moved to town and decided he would join us for this one.

"It is great to see people care about their town and our thanks to Phil and Corrin Green at the Pavilion cafe in Ashton Gardens for the refreshments after we had finished. They were very welcome indeed."