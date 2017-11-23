Radio station offers 24-hour broadcasts

A Christian radio station based in Blackpool will be holding a 24-hour marathon broadcast this weekend

Radio presenters at Cornerstone Christian Radio, on Boothley Road, will forsake sleep to share their Christian values and play religious gospel, rock and hip-hop tunes this weekend to raise awareness and cash to fund the station’s upcoming move to Abingdon Street.

Radio broadcaster Matthhew Branson said: “It’s all to raise awareness about the radio station and that it’s not just a broadcast for the Christian middle class. We are here for everybody and want to help people from all walks of life.

“We’re a charity-driven radio station and we need to spread the message that we are here to stay, and to do that all we need is to raise £500 and that will pave the way for us moving into more substantial offices.

“We are going to be broadcasting radio shows live from different churches around the country and we are hoping to do missionary work in the future as well.”

People can tune in to Cornerstone Radio’s 24-hour marathon this weekend from 9pm on Saturday until 9pm on Sunday online at www.cornerstoneschristianradio.com.