We are getting all bird-brained and in a flap over these archive photographs of Fylde coast birds.

From the famous and much-loved Wrea Green ducks, to the wide variety of fowl at Stanley Park, The Gazette has captured many of our feathered friends on camera over the years.

Two Chinese ducks presented to Stanley Park by the Fylde Wildfowlers Association, April 1956

Ducklings were wandering about the West View Housing Estate in Fleetwood, in June 1985 and were picked up by the RSPCA. Members of the public had called them concerned after spotting the animals. Fleetwood RSPCA branch secretary Margaret Bysterbosch said: 'It appears mother and eight or nine ducklings were waddling around the streets. Mother took flight and tried to act as a decoy when the brood was scattered by a dog. 'We don't know where they came from but they could have been looking for a pond.'

JR the mascot for the ladies' dart team at the Bispham Hotel, Red Bank Road, in 1980. 'He was owned by Mrs Angela Squire, of Galway Avenue

Ducklings alongside the pond at Villamar, Mr T Bennett's home in Victoria Road, Thornton Cleveleys, June 1953

Chicks at Kelshaw's Farm, Carleton, April 1969

This young collar dove dropped into the lap of a German lady visitor, in a garden in Poulton this week, to catch up on the latest homing news in The Gazette and found that he'd been pipped by Joe Smith's loft - or was the bird just looking for a late holiday? August 1984

PC Stuart Sykes releases a mallard at Stanley Park Lake, in 1967

Newly-born ducklings never fail to fascinate children and these are no exception as they belong to the well-known green duck pond and are seen here hurrying from the pond for food, so willingly given by local children'22.6.67

I must go where the wild goose goes... at least while it's got a beakful of my one Cornetto ' and it seems that the ducks on Fairhaven Lake have added a new dimension to their diet in this picture, taken in 1981 by Gazette photographer Bill Johnson.