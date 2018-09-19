Pushing the Boe-t out: Singer Alfie films documentary with Fleetwood’s lifeboat crew

Fleetwood singer Alfie Boe swapped his slick suit for a life jacket as he joined Fleetwood’s RNLI volunteers for training.

A spokesman for the lifeboat charity, which works to keep the Fylde coast safe year-round, said the opera star was “filming for a documentary to be shown early November.”

Alfie, 44, has made several trips home in recent months. In June, he performed his Homecoming concert at Fleetwood Town Football Club, and then, at the end of last month, he pulled the famous lever to turn on Blackpool’s Illuminations. He said at the time: ““I never thought it would be me doing the job and I’m thrilled and honoured.”