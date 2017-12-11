Pug rescued from horrific conditions set to enjoy Christmas after being rehomed with loving Poulton family

A dog rescued from horrid conditions just days before last Christmas to set to enjoy the festivities this time round after being re-homed with a loving family.

Phoebe, the three-year-old pug, was saved by the RSPCA after found huddled in a washing up bowl in a filthy concrete pen in Bolton – but now enjoys beach walks after moving in with the Mustow family in Poulton.

Phoebe is doing much better now!

Nicola, who lives with her husband Chris and their children Madeleine, 13, and Chloe, 11, said: “Phoebe has settled in really well in her new home, it’s like she has always been here!

“We’re soon moving to a new house in the country so she will have lots of space to run around and lovely country smells to sniff out.

“She loves her walks and she gets at least two a day, and our rabbit, Blossom, is her new best friend. They love chasing each other around the garden – so much so that Phoebe fell into the pond! But it’s OK because she’s a really good swimmer, or so we found out!”

Phoebe was rescued from Bolton last December when the RSPCA and police executed search warrants as part of a probe into puppy farming.

Phoebe is doing much better now she has been rehomed in Poulton

A two-year-old crossbreed called Patsy was also rescued and taken in by the charity. She has since been re homed.

RSPCA inspector Pippa Boyd, who led the investigation, said: “We found Patsy and Phoebe living in horrendous conditions in dark, dank and cold pens with no warm bedding or dry areas off of the cold, hard floor. It was a completely inhumane environment to keep dogs.”

Nicola, whose family took in Phoebe in September, added: “We wouldn’t be without her and hope she is as happy as we are with her.”

Phoebe’s previous owner pleaded guilty to six animal welfare offences and on Wednesday was sentenced to a 16-week jail-term and was disqualified from keeping animals for life.

Rocky Knight, 36, of Masefield Drive, Farnworth, was investigated after eight complaints were made by people who had bought puppies – seven of which died, the RSPCA said.

Phoebe, who had serious breathing problems’, and Patsy were rescued from the ‘completely inhuman environment’, Ms Boyd said. But she added: “Sadly, we were too late for some, including a little puppy whose body we found wrapped up in a plastic bag at the house.”