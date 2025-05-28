Public urged to call 999 if they see missing girl, 14, with links to Morecambe, Preston and Lancaster
Tia was last seen in the Lines Street area of Morecambe at approximately 6.55 pm yesterday.
The 14-year-old is described as 5ft 3in tall, with long brown hair tied back.
She was last seen wearing a light blue hoodie, black tracksuit bottoms and a black coat.
Tia has links to Preston and Lancaster.
A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: "She is missing from home, and we are extremely concerned for her wellbeing."
"If you see Tia, please call 999 immediately.
"For non-urgent sightings, call 101 quoting log 1259 from May 27, 2025."
