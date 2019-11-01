Public meeting on cards as part of flood response in Blackpool

Councillors are hoping to hold a public meeting as part of their campaign to reduce the risk of flooding in parts of north Blackpool.

Representatives of Anchorsholme and Norbreck wards - the areas worst affected during heavy downpours in recent years - have held talks with senior council officers and now want to involve residents.

Norbreck's Coun Maxine Callow said: "We have had some very positive talks with senior council officers where we expressed our concerns that flooding has been going on in this area for 20 years, and we felt we were listened to.

"Every time something happens, United Utilities always have an excuse and we aren't happy with the way they have responded to every flooding issue.

"So we have decided to hold a public meeting with the residents who have been flooded for them to come forward with their concerns.

"People have been more than patient, and I hope we can have a constructive meeting.

"We are also looking at setting up a flood forum, but we don't want a talking shop, we want progress."

Coun Callow was joined by Coun Peter Callow, and Anchorsholme councillors Tony Williams and Paul Galley at the meeting.

She said a date and venue for the public meeting had yet to be decided.

Residents of Norbreck and Anchorsholme were most recently faced with rising water threatening their homes during heavy rainfall on Sunday September 29.

But the worst incident in recent times happened in November 2017 when around 300 properties were inundated with water during a weekend of heavy rain.

A Section 19 council report published at the start of October into the 2017 flooding blamed unusually high rainfall which had saturated the whole drainage system.

It said both Blackpool Council and water company United Utilities had fulfilled their duties during the 2017 incident.

Among the recommendations was that a flood forum should be established.