Pub chain hit after mouse video rumpus

Have your say

Pest control were called in after mice were allegedly seen in a Fleetwood pub.

Video footage allegedly taken at The Thomas Drummond, a JD Wetherspoons-owned pub on London Street, on Sunday showed a mouse scurrying about next to a fireplace, surrounded by empty tables and chairs (pictured right)

However, no pests could be found on the premises when professionals were called in after the video was seen by staff, a Wetherspoons spokesman said.

The video, posted on Facebook on Sunday, has been shared more than 1,200 times, racking up more than 56,000 views.

Some people took to social media to express their shock, with some vowing to avoid the pub in the future.

Holly Marie Withers said: “Mice are usually very timid animals, the fact it appeared in broad daylight says it all.”

Tiffany Jade Hewitt said: “This is where we sat the other day. Never going there again!”

A spokesman for JD Wetherspoon said: “We were unaware of any pest problems at The Thomas Drummond (Fleetwood) prior to this video being posted on social media.

“After viewing the footage, the pub brought in the pest control team.

“However, no rodents or any sign of rodents has been found on the premises.

“Our pest control team have told us that the mouse likely got into the pub via an open door.

“Staff will remain vigilant, as high standards of hygiene are of paramount importance at all times.”