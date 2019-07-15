Proposals for 26 affordable new houses

A new planning proposal would see 26 affordable new homes built in Warton.

The plans, submitted to Fylde Council by Leigh-based company Adactus Housing Association on July 2, would see 26 new houses with associated access built on land off Lytham Road.

Ecological surveys, site appraisals and impact assessments were carried out on the land by Envirotech ecological consultants.

They found that bats, badgers, nesting birds, amphibians, brown hares, water voles, reptiles and otters are known to live in the area.

However, they found ‘no conclusive evidence of any specifically protected species regularly occurring on the site’ which would be affected by the development.

They said: “The vegetation to be cleared has a low ecological significance in the local area.

“The protection of trees on the site boundary and landscaping will promote structural diversity in both the canopy and at ground level and will encourage a wider variety of wildlife to use the site than already occurs.

“Contractors will be observant for protected species and all nesting birds. Should any species be found during construction, all site works should cease and further ecological advice should be sought.”