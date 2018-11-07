Promise made to Poulton Library customers as emergency repair work gets underway

Work has started to fix structural problems at Poulton Library.

A mobile library will be in operation while work is carried out to replace most of the plasterboard ceiling in the library’s main public area with a new insulated lightweight suspended system.

The library on Blackpool Old Road suddenly closed on Monday, October 22.

A date has not yet been given for when it will re-open.

County Coun Peter Buckley, Lancashire County Council’s cabinet member for community and cultural services, said: “Further to advice given regarding the poor condition of the ceiling and ensuring the safety of staff and members of the public, the decision was taken to close the library so that the ceiling could be replaced as soon as possible.

“Although we haven’t got a definite date for the library to reopen yet, we will do all we can to make sure that this happens as soon as possible.

“In the meantime, the nearest alternative libraries that people can use are at Thornton and Fleetwood.

“We have also arranged for a mobile library vehicle to stop in front of Poulton Library whilst this situation is ongoing.

“Customers will not be charged for any books that they are unable to return currently.

“I apologise for any inconvenience that this causes and we will keep people updated about the situation.”

The mobile library will stop on the car park in front of Poulton Library from 3.30pm to 4.30pm on Friday, November 9; from 2.30pm to 4.30pm on Wednesday, November 14; from 3.30pm to 4.30pm on Wednesday, November 21; from 2pm to 4.30pm on Friday, November 23; and from 3.30pm to 4.30pm on Tuesday, November 27 and Friday, November 30.