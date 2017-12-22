Promenade re-opens after tramway work

Have your say

Town centre roads are back open today following work in preparation for the extension of the Blackpool tramway.

Talbot Road, including the junction with the Promenade, is now fully open to traffic, as is Dickson Road.

Diversions have been in place since November 7 when work began to remove utilities beneath the carriageway in readiness for the new track linking the Prom with North Station.

A temporary road surface has been laid, but the road will be fully restored once the £21m project is completed.

A council spokesperson said; “The utility work has been completed on schedule and a temporary road surface is in place.

“A permanent surface will be put in place once the tramway extension has been completed.

“However, in the meantime we wanted people to be able to use the road.

“Despite the harsh weather conditions, the team has got out there and hit the deadline of completing the work this week.

“The council would like to thank people for their patience. This is about creating a better Blackpool.”

Work to start installing the track is expected to begin in March.

The next phase of utility work will begin on January 8. Corporation Street will be closed between Cheapside and Talbot Road. Talbot Road will also be closed between the Strand and Abingdon Street. During this time Clifton Street will be made two-way and St John’s Square will remain open to traffic.

For further details go to www.blackpool.gov.uk/betterblackpool