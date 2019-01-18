Prom to stay shut for FIVE weeks longer than expected

The re-opening of Blackpool Promenade has been pushed back a further five weeks as roadworks continue.

The Prom around North Pier, which was due to reopen on Monday, will remain closed until the end of February due to roadworks associated with the new tramways extension, Blackpool Council has said.

The stretch of carriageway between West Street and Queens Square was closed in November last year.

The delay is not expected to effect the completion dates of other roadworks associated with the tramway.

In a statement, a council spokesman said the works on Talbot Road between the Promenade and Dickson Road are now on schedule for completion by the end of the February. The junction of Abingdon Street and Talbot Road remains open.

Signed diversion routes remain in place and there is pedestrian access to all businesses, which are open as usual.

Traffic can leave the Promenade at Church Street to access West Street car park.

A spokesman for Blackpool Council said: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused by the delay and thank residents and businesses for bearing with us while we improve Blackpool’s roads as part of the regeneration of the town centre.”