Project Update: Work underway on exotic birdhouse at Blackpool Zoo

Work is underway to bring a touch of the Antipodes to Blackpool Zoo.

Poulton-based groundworks specialist Mark Bott has been sub-contracted to build a new walk-through experience which will enable visitors to get close to the attraction's flock of Rainbow Lorikeet birds.

Work underway to build the new birdhouse

Up to 50 of the exotic Australian native birds will reside in the purpose built,covered aviary to be called Rainbow Landings.

Visitors will be able to feed them with pots of nectar on selected dates throughout the year.

The contract to build the new aviary was won by Southampton-based Greenspan Projects Ltd, who in turn sub-contracted the work to Mark's company Poulton-based M.Bott Ltd Groundworks and Landscaping.

Mark said: "We're building two lobbies to house the entrance and exit areas as well as a viewing area where the Lorikeets will be able to come down and feed.

"We've never done a job like this in a zoo, so it's a bit of a different working environment for us.

"But it's exciting to be part of the project which will create a new experience for visitors.

"When the contract was given to Greenspan they wanted to use a firm which was local to the zoo, so contacted us."

Mark's previous projects have included designing and building a dementia garden at Clifton Hospital in St Annes.

The family run business has also done work on caravan parks.

Rainbow Landings is being developed on land close to the Wallaby Walkabout.

Luke Forster, head of the bird section at Blackpool Zoo, said: “Rainbow Landings is another exciting development that will allow visitors to get close to some magnificent birds."

The scheme is part of a series of improvements for the zoo's bird-based exhibits, including World of Wings and Silent Forest Aviaries, and is due to open in late spring.