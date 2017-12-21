Project update: Squires Gate Bridge

Have your say

New beams are being installed at Squires Gate Bridge as part of work to strengthen the structure.

A 350 tonne crane has been used to lift the beams which will hold the carriageway and support the weight of traffic.

Work to remove beams at Squires Gate Bridge

Work on the £2.1m scheme began on November 7 and so far has seen the majority of the old bridge demolished.

This has included the removal of corroded support beams from the bridge deck.

Once the beams are in, engineers will be installing new kerbs, lighting columns and finally a new road surface.

Engineers will then work to strengthen the remaining parts of the bridge structure.

The bridge walls will be altered to accommodate the new beams and a new improved drainage system will be installed.

A reinforced concrete slab will also be fitted on top of the bridge beams to prolong the life of the bridge for years to come.

Over time, the concrete and steel supporting Squires Gate Bridge had corroded and needed to be replaced to ensure the bridge remains safe.

The work is costing around £2.1m as part of Blackpool’s £11.3m bridge project that will see 10 of the town’s key bridges undergo repairs.

Others, including Crossley’s Bridge in Layton, have already been completed.

The work has caused some traffic disruption due to the bridge being closed, along with nearby Harrowside Bridge.

A spokesperson for Blackpool Council said: “The project is on schedule and the bridge is expected to reopen by Easter 2018.

“The replacement will give the bridge up 120 years of life, with a stronger structure and smoother road surface.”