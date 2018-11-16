Project update: New Boulevard Hotel near Blackpool Pleasure Beach rises from the ground in the shadow of the Big One

This week’s project update looks at the new hotel being built near Blackpool Pleasure Beach...

What’s happening?

The new £12 million hotel at the Blackpool Pleasure Beach has shot up from the ground as building work continues. The venue, on the site of the former Star pub at the southern end of the amusement park, will be called Boulevard Hotel. In the shadow of the world-famous Big One rollercoaster, the white frame of the hotel – covered in scaffolding – has quickly gone up in recent weeks.

The final floors are currently going in, and the roof will follow early next month.

The website has also been launched, at www.blvdhotel.co.uk

What will it be like?

It will boast 120 rooms, including 16 suites and family rooms, with a mixture of coastal and park-facing rooms. The hotel will also feature dining and conferencing facilities, including the Beachside Restaurant, Ocean Bar, Surfside Cafe, and Shoreside Conference Centre.

When will it open?

It is expected to open in spring next year, with the multi-million pound investment creating 70 jobs: 30 permanent and 40 seasonal vacancies. Permission was granted in December to demolish The Star, after the Pleasure Beach announced their plans last November. Ground work began towards the end of May this year.

What are people saying?

Amanda Thompson, the Pleasure Beach’s managing director, said: “We want to build on the success of the [nearby] Big Blue Hotel and be able to offer visitors to Blackpool another stylish hotel which exceeds the expectations of both leisure and business visitors.”

What star rating will it have?

Bosses are aiming to make it four-star standard, with the hotel designed to complement the Big Blue Hotel, which regularly gets VIP visitors such as film director Tim Burton and the dancers and crew from BBC show Strictly Come Dancing, which is in the resort this weekend.