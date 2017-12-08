PROJECT UPDATE: Last Christmas at the old Sands before five star transformation

Last Christmas at the old Sands before five star transformation.

What’s happening?

The Sands Venue on the Promenade is set to undergo a transformation into a 96 bedroom five star hotel and leisure complex

Warden Construction of Kirkham has been awarded the multi-million-pound contract,by owner Coolsilk Property and Investment to carry out the resort hotel build.

When will work begin?

The contracts have been finalised and work will now begin in January. It is set to be completed for spring 2019.

What will it mean for the Sands?

Sadly, the Sands Venue and sea view restaurant will be closed and not re-open until the hotel is finished. The Wild West Diner will be remain open.

It also means that the December schedule of artists and New Year’s Eve party will be the last in its current format until the new venue is opened.

What then?

The venue will transform itself into a new modern version of the original jazz, supper club, that owner Peter Swann started 14 years ago in Gainsborough.

Along with the New Sands Venue will be the hotel, restaurant, bistro, ground floor bar and restaurant, and an expansion of the Wild West Diner, all open to the public.

Along with these facilities will be a spa, barbers, hairdressers, nail salon and hotel shop.

What does the owner say?

Peter Swann said: “The expansion into a new all in one onsite entertainment centre has been an aim of the owners since day one and with the Sands being the catalyst for a higher end offering in Blackpool, it promises to be an exciting future for the company.

We believe this new venture will not only give Blackpool something different but create a quality hotel and venue that will entice other businesses to invest in the town.”