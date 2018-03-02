Project update: Coastal Dunes, St Annes

Have your say

Construction is underway on the second phase of a housing development on the site of the former Pontin’s holiday park between St Annes and Blackpool.

Already 73 homes have been built in phase one of Coastal Dunes on Clifton Drive North in St Annes.

Developer Persimmon Homes has now turned its attention to the larger parcel of land to the north of the site.

Work is underway to build 353 houses on the land.

The scheme is expected to take about eight years to complete and will include a selection of two, three and four-bedroom houses on a 10-hectare plot of land.

There will also be around 595 car parking spaces provided, while 30 per cent of the homes will be affordable in the second phase .

At least £100,000 will be put into redeveloping St Annes town centre, while the firm will also give money towards school places, Fylde Council has said.

In 2008, the site’s then-owner Northern Trust applied for outline planning permission for two separate parcels of land, one smaller one to the south of Clifton Drive North and one to the north.

Permission was granted and the land was sold to Persimmon.

Green open space will act as a barrier between the two sites where there is a no build zone because of the flight path for nearby Blackpool Airport.

A spokesman for Persimmon Homes Lancashire said: “The Coastal Dunes development has proved very popular, both with local buyers and people keen to move into the town.

“We are now working on phase two, which will provide 353 homes.

“So far 70 properties are occupied in phase one.”