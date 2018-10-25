PROJECT UPDATE: A new dessert parlour has opened in Blackpool town centre – here’s what you need to know

Dessert chain Creams Gelato has opened up in Blackpool town centre, offering a sweet treat to shoppers, tourists, and residents. It means a filled retail unit that had sat empty since January 2015 when phone shop Carphone Warehouse vacated it.

What does it offer?

The eatery makes gelato, waffles, and crepes. The chain launched almost a decade ago and now has dozens of branches across the UK. The parlour in Blackpool is based at 1-3 Bank Hey Street, close to the junction with Church Street.

How many people work there?

Planning documents lodged with Blackpool Council earlier this year showed the eatery would have the equivalent of 15 full-time employees.

“Creams are not currently represented in Blackpool and are keen to invest and create jobs in the community, bringing about economic and social benefits,” the papers said.

Is it sit-in only?

Creams can accomodate seating for 67 people inside, the planning documents showed, but a “large proportion of sales are made up of goods for takeaway”, they added. The food is mainly cold with a small amount of hot which does not require kitchen facilities. It includes waffles and pancakes, both prepared with milk, water and eggs to a pre-prepared mix with is warmed up in a machine behind the counter. There are also cakes, chocolates and other sweet goods, while there is also a large ice cream display.

What are people saying so far?

Reviews from customers have been positive, with Creams having an average rating of 4.7 out of five on social media site Facebook.

Punter Tina Mason said it had “friendly staff” and a “lovely feel to the place”.