Probe into explosion at town centre flat

Buses and traffic were diverted away from Blackpool’s Dickson Road this afternoon after an explosion in a flat.

Three fire engines from Blackpool and South Shore attended the incident and the crew used breathing aperatus.

A customer drinking in the nearby Man Bar said: “My friend said he could smell burning but we didn’t hink anything of it. About 15 mins later, three fire engines had turned up at the flat down the road with police and paramedics. Someone said there had been an explosion.

Investigations into the cause of the blast are ongoing.