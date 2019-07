Have your say

A blaze in the outbuilding of a house at Fleetwood last night is under investigation.

Firefighters spent around an hour tackling the blaze at a property on Fleetwood Road after receiving a call at 10.50pm.

Two fire engines from Fleetwood attended the scene and used two hose reel jets to extinguish the fire

A spokesman said: "No injuries were reported and the cause is under investigation."