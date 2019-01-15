Pro-fracking roadshow announces Lancashire dates

Lancashire For Shale is to host a series of monthly roadshow events across the county this year.

The events will inform businesses about the opportunities, jobs, and investments that a successful shale gas industry can bring.

Delegates who attend the two-hour long breakfast 'Exploring Shale' seminars will hear about:

• the significance of a new UK source of gas as an alternative to increasing import dependency

• the role gas plays in electricity generation alongside renewables, home and industry heating, and as a feedstock in chemicals manufacturing

• the local supply chain roles that exist throughout the various stages of shale gas exploration, appraisal, development, production and, eventually, decommissioning and restoration

Lee Petts, Lancashire For Shale chairman, said the events were being produced in response to growing demand within the Lancashire business community:

He said: "During the course of the last year, we have seen a significant increase in the number and types of local businesses showing an interest in the benefits that shale could bring to the area, with others wanting to know more about how they can play a role in the emerging supply chain.

"We are determined to ensure that local people and businesses benefit the most from this industry as it grows here, and our roadshow events are part of our efforts to do just that.

"As well as putting Lancashire shale gas into its proper context, we'll also be explaining how businesses can best engage with the supply chain and how to improve their chances of success."

The first of the roadshow events will take place in Chorley on Thursday January 31 2019 from 8.00 until 10.00 am.

Further events are planned in Burnley, Blackburn, Heysham, Lancaster, Blackpool and Preston.

For further details, contact Lancashire For Shale.